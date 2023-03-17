The Green – March 17, 2023

Examining how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in unclaimed property case affects Delaware

For decades, Delaware has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars annually from the so-called ‘abandoned property’ of the nearly two million companies that call the First State their corporate home.

Recently, others are taking issue with that practice. For example, Delaware has long said it can keep unclaimed cash issued by MoneyGram, the world’s second-largest money transfer company. But 30 other states sued Delaware over its claim on that unclaimed MoneyGram cash, arguing it should be returned to the state where the MoneyGrams were bought.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided the case, ruling against Delaware, which could cost the state upwards of $250 million.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne spoke this week with corporate governance expert Charles Elson – retired University of Delaware professor and Founding Director of UD’s Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance – about the Supreme Court’s decision and what it means for Delaware.

Corporate governance expert Charles Elson breaks down how SCOTUS's unclaimed property case decision impacts the First State with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne Listen • 11:57

How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware

The NCAA’s college basketball tournaments – better known as March Madness – are underway; a reminder of the attention and money attached to college sports.

Only recently have student-athletes been able to grab their share of that money. A June 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door for them to cash in through Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL, deals.

But that’s left student-athletes and schools scrambling to navigate the new NIL landscape, hoping to capitalize on opportunities, while understanding the implications on recruiting and avoiding potential pitfalls.

UD launched the “Blue Hen Collective” this week, which allows fans, boosters, and businesses to essentially pool together money to fund NIL deals with student-athletes.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak to learn more about how NIL works at the University of Delaware and how it's changing college sports.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne discusses NIL at the University of Delaware with UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak Listen • 14:13

Arts Playlist: The Art Society at Loblolly Acres

Loblolly Acres, an event venue nestled in Kent County, is starting its own nonprofit called The Art Society at Loblolly Acres.

Together, Cheryl Epps – owner of Loblolly Acres, an Epps family-run farm since 1964 – and Angela Zielen – a Professional Dancer with First State Ballet Theatre and Director of Event Management at Loblolly Acres – hope their new arts nonprofit can both make a difference in the community and attract artists from all walks of life.

On this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Epps and Zielen to talk about their nonprofit and the importance of arts to a community.

Loblolly Acres' Cheryl Epps and Angela Zielen talk about the arts and their new arts nonprofit with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: University of Delaware students show why they’re “More Than a Number”

The University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication unveiled the winners of its 2022 Voices of UD audio essay contest conducted last fall.

The contest’s theme was “More Than a Number,” with students submitting 1-4 minute recorded essays sharing how being treated like a number affected their lives as well as their families and communities. First, second, and third-place award-winners were selected from a field of 10 finalists.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, we give you a chance to hear the top 3 from senior Zoe Shapiro (third place), senior Esha Shah (second place), and sophomore Gianni Dollard (first place).