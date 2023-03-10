University of Delaware celebrates 100 years of study abroad following pandemic-related program changes
This year, the University of Delaware is celebrating 100 years of global study abroad.
Today UD offers more than 100 programs in 40 countries and despite the pandemic disrupting global travel plans in recent years, the university has responded and adapted its study abroad program to fit post-pandemic needs.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Matthew Drexler – Director of Study Abroad at UD’s Center for Global Programs and Services – about the changes made to study abroad at UD and its centennial.
