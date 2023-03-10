The Green – March 10, 2023

Haven’t booked a place at the beach yet? The outlook is cloudy

If you’re thinking about spending lazy hours on the beach this summer or enjoying the beach nightlife, you may be out of luck. Higher rental costs haven't kept people from booking at the beach, leaving availability limited and expensive.

Contributor Eileen Dalalbrida breaks down the beach rental landscape this week and what can you do if you still want some fun in the sun in the First State.

Contributor Eileen Dalalbrida reports on the beach rental landscape in Delaware Listen • 11:57

State report offers solutions to bolster opportunities for Delaware women in the trades industry

The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy recently released a report examining the state of Delaware women working in construction trades.

According to the report, women make up 9.3% of Delaware’s construction industry and just 3% of construction and extraction jobs, such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Melanie Ross Levin – Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy – to learn more about the report.

Melanie Ross Levin of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy breaks down the state's new report on women in the trades industry with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry Listen • 12:27

University of Delaware celebrates 100 years of study abroad following pandemic-related program changes

This year, the University of Delaware is celebrating 100 years of global study abroad.

Today UD offers more than 100 programs in 40 countries and despite the pandemic disrupting global travel plans in recent years, the university has responded and adapted its study abroad program to fit post-pandemic needs.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Matthew Drexler – Director of Study Abroad at UD’s Center for Global Programs and Services – about the changes made to study abroad at UD and its centennial.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick examines the changes made to study abroad at the University of Delaware and its centennial with UD's Study Abroad Director Matthew Drexler Listen • 12:56

Arts Playlist: Maiss Hussein crowned 2023 Poetry Out Loud state champion

Maiss Hussein, a junior from Hodgson Vo-Tech High School, was recently crowned champion of the state’s 2023 Poetry Out Loud competition.

Hussein’s recital of “The Poem You’ve Been Waiting For” by Tarfia Faizullah earned her high marks from the judges in the final round. As Poetry Out Loud state champion, Hussein advances to the national semifinals in May.

This week on Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Maiss Hussein for more on her Poetry Out Loud title and what to expect from her at nationals.