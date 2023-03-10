Arts Playlist: Maiss Hussein crowned 2023 Poetry Out Loud state champion
Maiss Hussein, a junior from Hodgson Vo-Tech High School, was recently crowned champion of the state’s 2023 Poetry Out Loud competition.
Hussein’s recital of “The Poem You’ve Been Waiting For” by Tarfia Faizullah earned her high marks from the judges in the final round. As Poetry Out Loud state champion, Hussein advances to the national semifinals in May.
This week on Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Maiss Hussein for more on her Poetry Out Loud title and what to expect from her at nationals.
Hodgson Vo-Tech High School junior Maiss Hussein talks about her Poetry Out Loud state title victory with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon