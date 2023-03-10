© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Maiss Hussein crowned 2023 Poetry Out Loud state champion

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST
Joe del Tufo
Hodgson Vo-Tech High School junior Maiss Hussein (center) holding the 2023 Poetry Out Load state competition first place trophy alongside the runner-ups Abigail Ehemann and Kaylee Rathbone

Maiss Hussein, a junior from Hodgson Vo-Tech High School, was recently crowned champion of the state’s 2023 Poetry Out Loud competition.

Hussein’s recital of “The Poem You’ve Been Waiting For” by Tarfia Faizullah earned her high marks from the judges in the final round. As Poetry Out Loud state champion, Hussein advances to the national semifinals in May.

This week on Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Maiss Hussein for more on her Poetry Out Loud title and what to expect from her at nationals.

Hodgson Vo-Tech High School junior Maiss Hussein talks about her Poetry Out Loud state title victory with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
