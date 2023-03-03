The Green – March 3, 2023

Lawmakers weigh new call for law to ban harvest of female horseshoe crabs

Earlier this week, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control closed The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park for most of the spring and summer. It’s a move DNREC makes annually to help threatened and endangered beach nesters and migratory shorebirds that stop there, such as red knots and piping plovers, among others.

But the effort to protect those birds continues on other fronts, specifically regulating the harvest of female horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the issue and the work being done by some local groups to get state lawmakers to ban any such harvest.

Contributor Jon Hurdle breaks down Delaware lawmakers' new call for a ban on the harvest of female horseshoe crabs Listen • 11:42

Arts Playlist: Author Julie Otsuka talks award-winning book, life as an author

The American Library Association recently announced the winners of the 2023 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction books for adult readers.

In fiction, the winner was Japanese American author Julie Otsuka for her most recent novel “The Swimmers,” which is about a group of people who go to a local underground pool to escape from their problems and one woman, in particular, who is slowly losing her memory.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Otsuka to talk about her award-winning book and life as an author.

Author Julie Otsuka talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about her award-winning book "The Swimmers" and life as an author Listen • 14:11

2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Looking back at Delaware Humanities history

This week, The Green brings you a portion of the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

The current Executive Director of Delaware Humanities Michele Anstine and past member of the Delaware Humanities board Barbara Benson are featured in the first episode as they break down the history of Delaware Humanities, how it started, and the issues and events that shaped it.