2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Looking back at Delaware Humanities history

By Tom Byrne
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST
50th Podcast Graphic.jpg

This week, The Green brings you a portion of the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.

The current Executive Director of Delaware Humanities Michele Anstine and past member of the Delaware Humanities board Barbara Benson are featured in the first episode as they break down the history of Delaware Humanities, how it started, and the issues and events that shaped it.

Listen to the entire first episode of the 2023/1973 In Conversation podcast

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
