Housing advocates anticipate an undercount in latest survey of homelessness in Delaware By Paul Kiefer Published February 17, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST Listen • 7:43 Paul Kiefer, Delaware Public Media / An encampment with over 50 residents in Milford was cleared in mid-January. A statewide count conducted last year found that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware had doubled during the pandemic.This year, housing advocates expect that count to drop, but warn the numbers won’t tell the whole story.Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on the issue this week and what to expect from this year’s homelessness count in the First State.