Housing advocates anticipate an undercount in latest survey of homelessness in Delaware

By Paul Kiefer
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST
Paul Kiefer, Delaware Public Media
An encampment with over 50 residents in Milford was cleared in mid-January.

A statewide count conducted last year found that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware had doubled during the pandemic.

This year, housing advocates expect that count to drop, but warn the numbers won’t tell the whole story.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on the issue this week and what to expect from this year’s homelessness count in the First State.

Paul Kiefer
Paul Kiefer comes to Delaware from Seattle, where he covered policing, prisons and public safety for the local news site PubliCola.
