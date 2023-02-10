History Matters: Forgotten abolitionist hero Warner Mifflin

Chances are – even if you’ve lived in Delaware your entire life – you’ve never heard of Warner Mifflin.
A native of Virginia before moving to Kent County in Delaware, Mifflin grew up with a father who was an enslaver and eventually became an enslaver himself. But Mifflin quickly changed his ways and he went on a relentless lifelong campaign to end slavery in Delaware and across the nation.
For The Green’s History Matters series this week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Mike McDowell – co-editor of “Writings of Warner Mifflin: Forgotten Abolitionist of the Revolutionary Era” – for more on Delaware’s unsung abolitionist hero.