History Matters: Forgotten abolitionist hero Warner Mifflin

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST
A drawing of Warner Mifflin.jpeg
A drawing of Warner Mifflin.

Chances are – even if you’ve lived in Delaware your entire life – you’ve never heard of Warner Mifflin.

A native of Virginia before moving to Kent County in Delaware, Mifflin grew up with a father who was an enslaver and eventually became an enslaver himself. But Mifflin quickly changed his ways and he went on a relentless lifelong campaign to end slavery in Delaware and across the nation.

For The Green’s History Matters series this week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Mike McDowell – co-editor of “Writings of Warner Mifflin: Forgotten Abolitionist of the Revolutionary Era” – for more on Delaware’s unsung abolitionist hero.

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
