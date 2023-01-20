The Green – January 20, 2023

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2018.

But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer examines how the tribe got to this point.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware's battle over leadership Listen • 12:57

Tests of augmented reality device ‘HoloLens’ show promise at the University of Delaware

Faculty at the University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation are using a new piece of so-called "mixed reality" technology called ‘HoloLens.’

They describe it as augmented reality, but with more features and the potential to not only help people with mobility issues and other disabilities, but make collaboration in art conservation and many other sectors seamless.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki recently joined Joelle Wickens – Associate Director of the UD Program in Art Conservation and an Assistant Professor of Preventive Conservation – and her team in the field to learn about HoloLens and its potential.

UD Professor Joelle Wickens talks with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki about 'HoloLens' and its potential Listen • 6:28

Arts Playlist: Examining equity and inclusion in the arts

The arts industry in the U.S. – boards, staff, artists, and even the patrons – is a historically and overwhelmingly white space.

In Delaware, equity in the arts is a glaring issue, but progress is quietly being made.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball joins Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon to discuss arts and equity in the First State.

Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball examines equity in the arts with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 15:58

Enlighten Me: More campus stories from UD student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, The Green returns to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

The three pieces featured cover how UD students could be missing out on interesting parts of Newark that are outside campus limits, the ever-changing definition of a normal winter, and how UD students and professors are examining issues about food and weight.

The UD Communications students’ work was created for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.