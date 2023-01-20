Tests of augmented reality device ‘HoloLens’ show promise at the University of Delaware

Faculty at the University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation are using a new piece of so-called "mixed reality" technology called ‘HoloLens.’
They describe it as augmented reality, but with more features and the potential to not only help people with mobility issues and other disabilities, but make collaboration in art conservation and many other sectors seamless.
Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki recently joined Joelle Wickens – Associate Director of the UD Program in Art Conservation and an Assistant Professor of Preventive Conservation – and her team in the field to learn about HoloLens and its potential.