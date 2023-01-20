© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Tests of augmented reality device ‘HoloLens’ show promise at the University of Delaware

By Rachel Sawicki
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
Margalit Schindler wears the HoloLens to hone in on a scratched painting, while Morrigan Kelley holds a magnifying class to enhance the picture..jpg
Rachel Sawicki
/
Margalit Schindler wears the HoloLens to hone in on a scratched painting, while Morrigan Kelley holds a magnifying glass to enhance the picture

Faculty at the University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation are using a new piece of so-called "mixed reality" technology called ‘HoloLens.’

They describe it as augmented reality, but with more features and the potential to not only help people with mobility issues and other disabilities, but make collaboration in art conservation and many other sectors seamless.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki recently joined Joelle Wickens – Associate Director of the UD Program in Art Conservation and an Assistant Professor of Preventive Conservation – and her team in the field to learn about HoloLens and its potential.

The Green
Stay Connected
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki