Enlighten Me: More campus stories from UD student journalists
Enlighten Me heads to the University of Delaware this week to highlight work from student journalists.
We feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.
We start with Anthony Lindis, a sophomore Business Analytics major with a Journalism minor. He reports that while students attending UD likely feel familiar with the City of Newark – they may be missing parts of it that lie outside the campus limits.
Next, we hear from junior Laura Dailey , a junior Meteorology major with with a Journalism minor. She looks at what we can expect weather-wise from the remainder of the winter and how the definition of a typical winter seems to be changing over the last couple of decades.
And we close with junior Communications major Connor Kagel, who tells us students and professors at the University of Delaware are taking a closer look at the eating habits of their peers and making connections to more widespread issues about food and weight.