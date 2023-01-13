© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Why pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST
pickleball.jpg
Diamond State Pickleball Club
/
Residents playing pickleball in Delaware

Pickleball is exploding in popularity in Delaware and across the country, as some five million so-called ‘picklers’ turn the game into the fastest-growing sport in America.

It’s a simple enough game. Pickleball is essentially a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, and it’s being hailed as a great equalizer – offering low-cost fun and exercise for all ages.

This week, our Kyle McKinnon sat down with Gary Conway – President of the Diamond State Pickleball Club – to learn more about pickleball and its appeal.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with President of the Diamond State Pickleball Club Gary Conway about all things pickleball and its appeal

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
