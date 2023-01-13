Why pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport
Pickleball is exploding in popularity in Delaware and across the country, as some five million so-called ‘picklers’ turn the game into the fastest-growing sport in America.
It’s a simple enough game. Pickleball is essentially a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, and it’s being hailed as a great equalizer – offering low-cost fun and exercise for all ages.
This week, our Kyle McKinnon sat down with Gary Conway – President of the Diamond State Pickleball Club – to learn more about pickleball and its appeal.
