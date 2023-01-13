The Green - January 13, 2023

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets to work tackling an ambitious agenda

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – begins its work this month, trying to put efforts to improve city schools served by Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay schools districts on the fast track to implementation.

But can it meet the ambitious aspirations to have changes ready to roll out this fall?

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers some answers and explains where things stand this week.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the start of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative's work Listen • 11:42

Why pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport

Pickleball is exploding in popularity in Delaware and across the country, as some five million so-called ‘picklers’ turn the game into the fastest-growing sport in America.

It’s a simple enough game. Pickleball is essentially a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, and it’s being hailed as a great equalizer – offering low-cost fun and exercise for all ages.

This week, our Kyle McKinnon sat down with Gary Conway – President of the Diamond State Pickleball Club – to learn more about pickleball and its appeal.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with President of the Diamond State Pickleball Club Gary Conway about all things pickleball and its appeal Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition showcases its ‘Nurture with Nature’ photography by breast cancer survivors

When the pandemic abruptly halted in-person events and activities, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s ‘Nurture with Nature’ program – which helps breast cancer survivors connect and reduce stress through nature – kept going by holding weekly photography challenges.

Those challenges continue and the photography submitted by survivors is now being shared in an exhibition at the Delaware Center for Horticulture.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Lois Wilkinson – Head of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s ‘Nurture with Nature’ program – joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to tell us about the exhibit.

Lois Wilkinson of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the Coalition's new exhibit Listen • 12:42

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

The Green heads to the University of Delaware this week to highlight work from student journalists.

The three pieces featured cover how college students are struggling with inflation, the challenges movie theaters face from streaming services and the pandemic, and a student-led band that’s starting to make some noise in Newark.

The UD Communications students’ work was created for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.