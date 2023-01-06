The Green - January 6, 2023

Addressing the growing obesity crisis in the U.S.

One of the top New Year’s resolutions every year for many is to lose weight. Following through on such a resolution is especially important for those that are obese.

One in four Americans now falls into the medical category of obese, which only worsened during the pandemic and affects everything from life expectancy to job prospects.

This week, our Kyle McKinnon caught up with Jennifer Katz – registered dietitian and nutritionist – for more on why the rate of obesity is increasing and how it can be addressed.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with registered dietitian and nutritionist Jennifer Katz about why the rate of obesity is increasing Listen • 12:57

UD Professor LaShanda Korley set to begin work as a U.S. Science Envoy

LaShanda Korley – a Professor of Materials Science, Engineering, and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware – was recently appointed as a U.S. Science Envoy.

Korley is among seven scientists who begin service as Science Envoys this month, working to strengthen collaborative efforts and relationships between other nations and the U.S.

Our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Korley this week to learn more about her appointment and work as a Science Envoy.

Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki reports on UD Professor LaShanda Korley's appointment as a U.S. Science Envoy Listen • 11:42

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League debuts three new shows

The Rehoboth Art League marks its 85th anniversary with three new shows to start the year.

The Art League’s “8th Regional Juried Photography Exhibition,” “Hot House Hybrids II: Photography from Jenee Mateer,” and “Everyday Life, Everyday People: The Work of Jack Lewis” are open at the Art League’s Henlopen Acres campus in Sussex County and run through February.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, Rehoboth Art League exhibitions director Nick Serratore joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to tell us about these exhibitions.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Rehoboth Art League exhibitions director Nick Serratore about the League's new shows Listen • 10:12

Enlighten Me: Why Americans are spending more time alone

A full workweek. Hobbies. Working out. Family obligations. A potential partner. Does anyone have time for friends anymore?

According to the Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey, Americans are spending less than half as much time with friends than they did a decade ago.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with Marisa Franco – a psychologist, friendship expert, and author of “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make and Keep Friends” – about why Americans are spending less time with friends and more time alone.