Enlighten Me: Why Americans are spending more time alone
A full workweek. Hobbies. Working out. Family obligations. A potential partner. Does anyone have time for friends anymore?
According to the Census Bureau’s American Time Use Survey, Americans are spending less than half as much time with friends than they did a decade ago.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with Marisa Franco – a psychologist, friendship expert, and author of “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make and Keep Friends” – about why Americans are spending less time with friends and more time alone.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon explores why Americans are spending more time alone with psychologist Marisa Franco