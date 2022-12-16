© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Enlighten Me: Holiday baking recipes, tips, and ideas

By Kyle McKinnon
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST
Holiday cookies.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/
Holiday cookies

Holidays are all about tradition and one of the sweetest is the holiday baking tradition.

For those with a sweet tooth or who love to bake, holiday cookies, pastries, and cakes are something to look forward to all year long.

From cut outs to no bake, there’s something for everyone.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Yewande Komolafe – author and cooking writer for The New York Times’ Food section – about all things holiday baking.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon explores all things holiday baking with author and New York Times cooking writer Yewande Komolafe

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon