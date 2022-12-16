Enlighten Me: Holiday baking recipes, tips, and ideas
Holidays are all about tradition and one of the sweetest is the holiday baking tradition.
For those with a sweet tooth or who love to bake, holiday cookies, pastries, and cakes are something to look forward to all year long.
From cut outs to no bake, there’s something for everyone.
For this week’s Enlighten Me, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Yewande Komolafe – author and cooking writer for The New York Times’ Food section – about all things holiday baking.
