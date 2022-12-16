Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge
Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements.
The goal is to enhance public access to the site and public understanding of all aspects of Cooch’s Bridge. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback and hosted three workshops in October.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site – to learn more about the plans for one of the state’s most hallowed areas.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses the plans for Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site with site manager Kaitlyn Dykes