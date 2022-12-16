© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis

By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST
medical-delaware.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks.

The First State is no exception.

Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, calling on the agency and the Biden Administration to address the nursing workforce shortage.

This week, our Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Elizabeth Speakman – Senior Associate Dean at the University of Delaware School of Nursing – for more insight into the nursing shortage and what can be done about it.

Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with the University of Delaware School of Nursing's Elizabeth Speakman about the nursing workforce shortage

The Green
Stay Connected
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick