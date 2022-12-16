Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis
Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks.
The First State is no exception.
Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, calling on the agency and the Biden Administration to address the nursing workforce shortage.
This week, our Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Elizabeth Speakman – Senior Associate Dean at the University of Delaware School of Nursing – for more insight into the nursing shortage and what can be done about it.
