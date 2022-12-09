Enlighten Me: New study says employee activism is on the rise
Over the past few years, there’s been a spike in what some call “employee activism.”
We saw some of it when employees pressured their various companies to take a stand on social justice and racial inequity. Or when employees picketed employers who weren’t requiring vaccinations for COVID – and vice-versa.
Now, according to a recent study, more than 80 percent of employers expect a rise in activism among their employees by 2024.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, our Rachel Sawicki speaks with Kyle Emich, associate professor of management at the University of Delaware, about the study and how employers are responding to increased activism among their employees.
