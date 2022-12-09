© 2022 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Enlighten Me: New study says employee activism is on the rise

Published December 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
unemployment.jpg

Over the past few years, there’s been a spike in what some call “employee activism.”

We saw some of it when employees pressured their various companies to take a stand on social justice and racial inequity. Or when employees picketed employers who weren’t requiring vaccinations for COVID – and vice-versa.

Now, according to a recent study, more than 80 percent of employers expect a rise in activism among their employees by 2024.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, our Rachel Sawicki speaks with Kyle Emich, associate professor of management at the University of Delaware, about the study and how employers are responding to increased activism among their employees.

Delaware Public Media's Rachel Sawicki speaks with University of Delaware professor Kyle Emich about how employers are responding to increased activism among their employees

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
