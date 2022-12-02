The Green - December 2, 2022 Listen • 50:14

New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners

In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers.

The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase the number of Delawareans possessing the job skills that employers need.

This week, our Joe Irizarry spoke with Joanna Staib – Executive Director of the Delaware Workforce Development Board – to learn more about the survey and its findings.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with Joanna Staib of the Delaware Workforce Development Board about the Board's recent survey of state business owners Listen • 11:27

Forwood Preserve Park restoration efforts get a boost, but is it enough?

New Castle County has just under 250 park sites. About a year and a half ago, contributor Larry Nagengast put the spotlight on one of them – the lesser-known and little-used Forwood Preserve Park in Brandywine Hundred.

Some of that park’s neighbors were mounting an effort to restore it and give it some purpose. The effort faces numerous challenges, but some good news arrived about five months ago.

This week, Larry Nagengast updates us on progress to transform a wooded site into something that looks like a park

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the progress to restore Forwood Preserve Park Listen • 11:12

Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company’s ‘Plaid Tidings’

The Delaware Theatre Company is offering a musical holiday celebration for audiences this year. “Plaid Tidings” revisits the characters and music of the hit musical “Forever Plaid,” with a Christmas twist.

This week on Arts Playlist, our Kelli Steele caught up with Matt Silva – Delaware Theatre Company executive director and director of “Plaid Tidings’” run – to get a preview.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele previews the holiday show “Plaid Tidings” with Matt Silva of the Delaware Theatre Company Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: Historic Hale-Byrnes House honors the “Witness Tree” with commemorative painting

At the historic Hale-Byrnes House, experts say a more than 300-year-old sycamore tree’s time is nearing an end. Its lifespan famously included hosting a 1777 war council led by George Washington, earning the tree the nickname the “Witness Tree.”

To commemorate the tree and its role in history, members of the Hale-Byrnes House raised money for a painting of that famed revolutionary-era meeting.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, our Rachel Sawicki sat down with Kim Burdick – Resident Site Manager for the Hale-Byrnes House – to chat about the “Witness Tree” and the commemorative painting.