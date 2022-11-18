© 2022 Delaware Public Media
New American Lung Association report gives Delaware high marks, but room for improvement remains

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
medical-delaware.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

For the third consecutive year, the American Lung Association released its “State of Lung Cancer” report exploring the burden of lung cancer at both national and state levels.

The report found – among other things – that Delaware ranks near the top in the country for lung cancer early diagnosis, screening, and treatment.

But medical experts say there’s still more work to be done.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke this week with Deborah Brown, the Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association, about the report and the biggest takeaways for Delawareans.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
