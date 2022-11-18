New American Lung Association report gives Delaware high marks, but room for improvement remains
For the third consecutive year, the American Lung Association released its “State of Lung Cancer” report exploring the burden of lung cancer at both national and state levels.
The report found – among other things – that Delaware ranks near the top in the country for lung cancer early diagnosis, screening, and treatment.
But medical experts say there’s still more work to be done.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke this week with Deborah Brown, the Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association, about the report and the biggest takeaways for Delawareans.
