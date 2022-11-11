The Green - November 11, 2022

Looking back at the 2022 midterm election

After months of campaigning, debates, polls, and ads, the 2022 midterm election is over.

When it was all said and done, an anticipated red wave for Republicans failed to materialize. Instead, both nationally and locally, the results generally seemed to land closer to maintaining the status quo.

This week, University of Delaware Associate Professor of political science and international relations Phil Jones – Research Director at the UD Center for Political Communication – joins the show to help make sense of the results and their implications.

Explaining 'quiet quitting' and what employers can do about it

The term ‘quiet quitting’ is the latest business-centric buzzword to have gone viral.

Quiet quitting doesn’t mean you’re outright quitting your job, though – it means you’re quitting on the idea of going above and beyond. According to a recent Gallup Poll, quiet quitters make up more than half of the U.S. workforce.

For more on quiet quitting and its impact on workers and workplaces, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Jim Detert – Professor of both Business Administration and Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia.

Arts Playlist: Historic Odessa Foundation’s ‘Oliver Twist’ exhibit

The Historic Odessa Foundation is once again using classic literature to celebrate the holiday season.

Scenes and vignettes based on the popular Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist, or The Parish Boy’s Progress” fill the Corbit-Sharp House from November 15th through December 31st.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the Historic Odessa Foundation’s assistant curator Brian Miller talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the interpretation of Oliver Twist they’ve put together for this 34th edition of an annual holiday tradition.

Enlighten Me: “United We Are Dreaming” documentary premieres at DSU

Delaware State University is set to premiere the documentary “United We Are Dreaming” next week, which centers around the challenges so-called ‘Dreamers’ face in the U.S.

The term ‘Dreamer’ comes from the Dream Act – bipartisan legislation introduced in 2001 that, if passed, would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants – or ‘Dreamers.’

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with the documentary’s filmmaker Sharon Baker this week to learn more about “United We Are Dreaming” and what audiences can expect.