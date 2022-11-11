Explaining 'quiet quitting' and what employers can do about it
The term ‘quiet quitting’ is the latest business-centric buzzword to have gone viral.
Quiet quitting doesn’t mean you’re outright quitting your job, though – it means you’re quitting on the idea of going above and beyond. According to a recent Gallup Poll, quiet quitters make up more than half of the U.S. workforce.
For more on quiet quitting and its impact on workers and workplaces, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Jim Detert – Professor of both Business Administration and Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with University of Virginia Professor Jim Detert about 'quiet quitting' and its impact on the workforce