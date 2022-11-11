Enlighten Me: “United We Are Dreaming” documentary premieres at DSU
Delaware State University is set to premiere the documentary “United We Are Dreaming” next week, which centers around the challenges so-called ‘Dreamers’ face in the U.S.
The term ‘Dreamer’ comes from the Dream Act – bipartisan legislation introduced in 2001 that, if passed, would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants – or ‘Dreamers.’
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with the documentary’s filmmaker Sharon Baker this week to learn more about “United We Are Dreaming” and what audiences can expect.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses what patrons can expect from the “United We Are Dreaming” documentary with filmmaker Sharon Baker
"United We Are Dreaming" is available to stream: