Enlighten Me: “United We Are Dreaming” documentary premieres at DSU

Published November 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
The poster for the “United We Are Dreaming” documentary
Sharon Baker
/
The poster for the "United We Are Dreaming" documentary

Delaware State University is set to premiere the documentary “United We Are Dreaming” next week, which centers around the challenges so-called ‘Dreamers’ face in the U.S.

The term ‘Dreamer’ comes from the Dream Act – bipartisan legislation introduced in 2001 that, if passed, would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants – or ‘Dreamers.’

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with the documentary’s filmmaker Sharon Baker this week to learn more about “United We Are Dreaming” and what audiences can expect.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses what patrons can expect from the “United We Are Dreaming” documentary with filmmaker Sharon Baker

"United We Are Dreaming" is available to stream:

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
