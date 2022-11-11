Arts Playlist: Historic Odessa Foundation’s ‘Oliver Twist’ exhibit

Charles Dickens' popular novel Oliver Twist will come to life this holiday season at the Historic Houses of Odessa.

The novel is the inspiration for scenes and vignettes created in the Corbit-Sharp House for the Historic Odessa Foundation’s Christmas Holiday tours.

“A couple of highlights in the spaces people will be seeing as soon as they come into the large house - the center hall will be the streets of London," said Historic Odessa Foundation assistant curator Brian Miller. "We have a series of rooms where Oliver Twist is an apprentice with the Sawerberry’s - who are local undertakers in the story.”

Miller notes that this is the 34th year the foundation is including the literary themed scenes in its holiday tours.

Miller says its an interpretive exhibition, “So what we do is - we select different scenes from within the story and we recreate them three-dimensionally in our house using our collection, using some loan items from other institutions, from our members, from some friends of mine - you know, some things like that.”

Miller says the goal is to allow visitors to “walk through” the story.

The tours begin Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and run through December 31, 2022.

Miller says visitors will also be treated to thousands of lights on all of Historic Odessa’s museum properties - as well candlelight tours, storybook time and a hearth cooking demo.

He says there's also a card-making class and a performance by the Dover English Country dancers on December 11, 2022.