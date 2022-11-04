The Green - November 4, 2022

Races to Watch: 20th House District

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election.

State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki breaks down the race this week.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki breaks down the 20th House District race Listen • 12:57

A dispute over burying the hatchet: Return Day caught up in growing polarization

Delaware Public Media is part of the recently launched Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. This week, the collaborative offers its first piece diving into polarization in the First State with Election Day looming.

Delaware has long prided itself on its unique post-election tradition known as Return Day. The event – held two days after the general election – brings together election opponents in Georgetown and ends with a literal burying of the hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together.

But that tradition is in danger of being swept up in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.

Contributor Andrew Sharp delves into what’s threatening Return Day and what it may reveal about polarization here in Delaware.

Contributor Andrew Sharp reports on what’s threatening Return Day and polarization in Delaware Listen • 14:42

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum’s ‘A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan’

A new exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington puts a spotlight on a Pre-Raphaelite power couple from Victorian England.

“A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan” features 77 paintings, drawings, and pots by the De Morgans. It’s co-curated by Sarah Hardy – the director of the De Morgan Collection – and Sophie Lynford – the Pre-Raphaelite curator at the Delaware Art Museum.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with Hardy and Lynford about the De Morgans and their work.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with co-curators Sarah Hardy and Sophie Lynford about their new exhibit “A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan” Listen • 11:58

Enlighten Me: Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge rebounding from Hurricane Sandy

Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy swept across the East Coast, devastating places like Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Sussex County.

But out of the devastation came an opportunity to repair a refuge that was already fighting Mother Nature.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki visits the refuge to see the results of that restoration work.