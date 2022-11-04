Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum’s ‘A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan’

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with co-curators Sarah Hardy and Sophie Lynford about their new exhibit “A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan” Listen • 11:23

A new exhibition at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is focused on a Pre-Raphaelite power couple from Victorian England.

A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan showcases a portion of the De Morgan Collection created by Evelyn De Morgan’s younger sister before her death in the 1960’s.

Delaware Art Museum / William De Morgan (1839–1917), Seahorse Tile Panel, c. 1880. Tin - glazed earthenware tiles set in wooden panel. © De Morgan Collection, courtesy of the De Morgan Foundation

The exhibition is co-curated by Sarah Hardy - director of De Morgan Collection, “It’s such a good opportunity for the Collection to be spotlighted in the U.S. And I think it really will have a home for people back in the UK what an important collection this is and how much its value is by having it here - especially at the Delaware Art Museum, where this really fantastic art collection of Pre-Raphaelite art sits permanently and now we’re excited to show the De Morgans’ work (next too).”

77 of the De Morgan’s paintings, drawings and pots are featured in the exhibit, along with a series of essays.

Delaware Art Museum’s Pre-Raphaelite curator Sophie Lynford says the exhibit’s 77 paintings, drawings and pots fit nicely with their collection, “You are going to walk into our beautiful, temporary exhibition space on the first floor of the Delaware Art Museum. And you’ll be confronted with just a prism, a rainbow of color - paintings by Evelyn De Morgan and shimmering lusterware ceramics by William De Morgan.”

A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan runs through February 19, 2023 at the Delaware At Museum.