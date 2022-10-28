The Green - October 28, 2022

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.

Now the state, those districts, and others involved take the Memorandum of Understanding they agreed on and get to work.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains what that work entails and what to expect going forward.

Races to Watch: 6th Senate District

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election.

Republican State Senator Ernie Lopez is retiring in the 6th Senate District and three candidates – including a current State Representative – are vying to replace him.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry breaks down this race to represent Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton, and nearby communities in the state Senate.

Races to Watch: 9th House District

The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District.

Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley is facing a Democratic challenger for the district – which encompasses the region southeast of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, including areas of Middletown, Odessa, and Townsend – for the fourth election in a row.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer look this week at the candidates and the issues.

Arts Playlist: Author Ethan Joelle’s new novel ‘A Quiet Life’

Ethan Joelle’s new novel, ‘A Quiet Life,’ is set in a close-knit northeastern Pennsylvania suburb, and Joelle says he hopes the story about loss and grief is life-affirming

In this week’s Arts Playlist, he spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about his follow-up to last year’s ‘A Little Hope.’

Enlighten Me: Why World Series ticket prices for Phillies home games are among highest in MLB history

How much would you pay for a ticket to watch your favorite team play in the biggest games of the year?

That’s the question many Philadelphia sports fans face as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Tickets to watch the Phillies and Astros in Philly hit an average of more than $3,200 – the second-highest average World Series ticket price in Major League Baseball history.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with University of Delaware Sports Management professor Matt Robinson to learn more about why these World Series tickets are so expensive and what it means for the region’s economy.