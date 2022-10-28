Arts Playlist: Author Ethan Joelle’s new novel ‘A Quiet Life’

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with author Ethan Joelle about his new novel 'A Quiet Life' Listen • 13:49

There’s a new novel from a Rehoboth Beach author.

Ethan Joella’s A Quiet Life is set in a close-knit northeastern Pennsylvania suburb.

Joella says the idea for this story came when he overheard a group of senior men talking, “One said he was making his first trip to Florida without his wife. And I started thinking about my grandparents and my wife's grandparents who had always “wintered” somewhere warmer like that…so the writer in me got started thinking about this character Chuck or had the decision if he should go to their place in Hilton Head (SC) this year on his own, or if he should just cancel the reservation and stay where he was.”

Joella calls A Quiet Life a life-affirming novel that showcases people dealing with loss in their own way, “I think A Quiet Life deals with some of the same - not the same people that A Little Hope dealt with - but the same kind of themes of showing up for one another and sometimes if you’re going through these really hard things - there are people right near you who can help you in marvelous ways.”

Joella says this book explores those themes through its three main characters and how they each all grapple with loss.