University of Delaware poll shows strong support for Democrats in the First State

Published October 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
A sign reading "This Way To Vote" is displayed outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center in Wilson as Wyoming holds its Republican primary election.
A sign reading "This Way To Vote"

The 2022 midterm election is just over two weeks away and the only significant public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races is out this week.

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication released its survey of voters, highlighting two major statewide races and a host of key issues.

We sat down with UD Professor Phil Jones, Research Director at the Center for Political Communication, to discuss the results and what they tell us.

UD Professor Phil Jones discusses the results of a new University of Delaware public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
