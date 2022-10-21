University of Delaware poll shows strong support for Democrats in the First State
The 2022 midterm election is just over two weeks away and the only significant public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races is out this week.
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication released its survey of voters, highlighting two major statewide races and a host of key issues.
We sat down with UD Professor Phil Jones, Research Director at the Center for Political Communication, to discuss the results and what they tell us.
