The Green - October 21, 2022

Races to Watch: 4th Senate District

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election.

The race for the 4th Senate district seat pits an incumbent Democrat who spent 25 years in the Delaware education system against a Republican challenger banking on his legal expertise and a strong belief in bipartisanship to win over voters.

Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart breaks down this race.

Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart breaks down the 4th Senate District race Listen • 16:12

Races to Watch: 14th Senate District

The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 14th Senate District.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Bruce Ennis, who is retiring after serving in the General Assembly for nearly four decades.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Keifer reports on how the two candidates running here both cast themselves as the right choice to fill Ennis’ shoes.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Keifer reports on the 14th Senate District race Listen • 16:12

University of Delaware poll shows strong support for Democrats in the First State

The 2022 midterm election is just over two weeks away and the only significant public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races is out this week.

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication released its survey of voters, highlighting two major statewide races and a host of key issues.

We sat down with UD Professor Phil Jones, Research Director at the Center for Political Communication, to discuss the results and what they tell us.

UD Professor Phil Jones discusses the results of a new University of Delaware public poll assessing the state of the top-of-the-ticket races Listen • 11:56

Examining why Great Oaks Charter School is under formal review

A Wilmington charter school is under ‘formal review’ by the state’s Department of Education as enrollment numbers slip.

In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it seeks to phase out its middle school program and become a high school only.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at the issues that are putting the school’s future in doubt and what it means for the Wilmington charter school scene.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at why Great Oaks Charter School is under formal review Listen • 10:27

Arts Playlist: New book highlights the history of Delaware’s tall ship

A new book offers a fresh look at Delaware’s tall ship in photos.

“Kalmar Nyckel: The Tall Ship of Delaware” features about 200 original photos spanning the history of the ship, and it comes from Sam Heed, senior historian and director of education at the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Heed joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to explain what readers can learn from the book.