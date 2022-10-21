Arts Playlist: New book highlights the history of Delaware’s tall ship

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele talks with historian Sam Heed about his new book “Kalmar Nyckel: The Tall Ship of Delaware” Listen • 11:37

A new book offers a fresh look at Delaware’s tall ship in photos.

“Kalmar Nyckel: The Tall Ship of Delaware” comes from Sam Heed, senior historian and director of education at the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation (KNF).

“It’s really the story of the replica Kalmar Nyckel, our Kalmar Nyckel - the Tall Ship of Delaware - the one that we built in Wilmington in 1995 to 1997 and launched in “97 in the Christina (River),” Heed said

Heed says Sen. Tom Carper was Governor back then and instrumental in getting construction finished. And that’s why Heed asked him to write the book's forward.

The 127-page book features about 200 original photos spanning the history of the ship.

Heed says when contacted about doing this book - he jumped at the opportunity, “The ship is photogenic. The people who make the ship go, people who sail it and maintain it and provide the educational programs and for all that goes on behind the scenes, comes out in this photo collection.”

Heed says today’s Kalmar Nyckel travels over 2,000 nautical miles and reaches more than 30,000 students, passengers and visitors every year.