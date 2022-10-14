The Green - October 14, 2022

How to prepare for flu season during COVID-19

Hospitals in Delaware and nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID-19 – the first that's also expected to be paired with high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses resigned to the background the past two years.

We sat down with the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong this week to discuss concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter – and how to best protect yourself.

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong discusses concerns about COVID-19 and the flu this winter Listen • 12:26

Races to Watch: Three face off to represent the new 4th District House seat

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election.

This week, we turn to the new 4th District House seat. The seat is currently in Wilmington, but redistricting sent it to Sussex County.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele dives into this three-way race between Republican primary winner Jeff Hilovsky, Democrat Keegan Worley, and The Independent Party of Delaware’s Amy Fresh.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele breaks down the three-way race for the new 4th District House seat Listen • 8:12

Explaining the nonprofit workforce shortage and how it's being addressed

We depend on non-profit agencies to help feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, provide health and mental health support, and essentially help the less fortunate in society.

But those nonprofits are struggling. Low wages, low overhead, and competition from the for-profit sector combine to create workforce shortages and stress a system counted on to provide crucial services.

Sheila Bravo – President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement – joins us to delve into this workforce shortage and some possible solutions.

President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement Sheila Bravo explains the nonprofit workforce shortage and potential solutions Listen • 13:42

Arts Playlist: Black history documentary “Voices Long Forgotten” debuts in Delaware City

The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery in Delaware City have a new documentary called “Voices Long Forgotten.”

The 20-minute film focuses on the history of the free Black community of Polktown, the restored African Union Church Cemetery, and Private James Elbert, who was among the thousands of free African Americans who enlisted and fought the Confederacy during the Civil War.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Craig O'Donnell and Marilyn Whittington of Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery to learn more about the documentary debuting this week.