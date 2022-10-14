© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Explaining the nonprofit workforce shortage and how it's being addressed

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement Sheila Bravo speaking at an event
President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement Sheila Bravo speaking at an event

We depend on non-profit agencies to help feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, provide health and mental health support, and essentially help the less fortunate in society.

But those nonprofits are struggling. Low wages, low overhead, and competition from the for-profit sector combine to create workforce shortages and stress a system counted on to provide crucial services.

Sheila Bravo – President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement – joins us to delve into this workforce shortage and some possible solutions.

President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement Sheila Bravo explains the nonprofit workforce shortage and potential solutions

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
