Explaining the nonprofit workforce shortage and how it's being addressed
We depend on non-profit agencies to help feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, provide health and mental health support, and essentially help the less fortunate in society.
But those nonprofits are struggling. Low wages, low overhead, and competition from the for-profit sector combine to create workforce shortages and stress a system counted on to provide crucial services.
Sheila Bravo – President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement – joins us to delve into this workforce shortage and some possible solutions.
President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement Sheila Bravo explains the nonprofit workforce shortage and potential solutions