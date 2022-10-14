© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Black history documentary “Voices Long Forgotten” debuts in Delaware City

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery.jpg
The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery
A plaque marking the location of The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery

The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery in Delaware City have a new documentary called “Voices Long Forgotten.”

The 20-minute film focuses on the history of the free Black community of Polktown, the restored African Union Church Cemetery, and Private James Elbert, who was among the thousands of free African Americans who enlisted and fought the Confederacy during the Civil War.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Craig O'Donnell and Marilyn Whittington of Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery to learn more about the documentary debuting this week.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery about their new documentary "Voices Long Forgotten"

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
