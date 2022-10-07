The Green - October 7, 2022

How Concord Mall is making a comeback

When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s.

But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the right blend of tenants to keep shoppers coming.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at what’s working for the mall and what could be next.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on Concord Mall's revival and what could be next Listen • 10:11

Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Janice Lorrah

We conclude our series of Candidate Conversations this week.

As part of its 2022 election coverage, Delaware Public Media is interviewing candidates in statewide races about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

We turn to the race for State Auditor this week where Republican Janice Lorrah faces Democrat Lydia York.

Lorrah is a political newcomer and is making her first run for statewide office.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor Janice Lorrah Listen • 11:42

Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Lydia York

Delaware Public Media’s Candidate Conversations focusing on the race for State Auditor continues with the Democrat Lydia York.

York is making her first run for statewide office. She defeated the incumbent State Auditor Kathy McGuiness in September’s Democratic primary election

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor Lydia York Listen • 14:12

Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s new exhibition “Through a Glass, Darkly”

A new exhibition is open at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

“Through a Glass, Darkly” includes new and recent works by 33 artists working with glass and glass-related materials and processes.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, The Delaware Contemporary’s curator of contemporary art Chase Dougherty joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to preview the exhibit.