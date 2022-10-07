© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the Delaware news you rely on…give to our fall fund drive today
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

The Green - October 7, 2022

Published October 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
New_Green_logo_
Delaware Public Media
/

Listen to individual segments or the full show.

How Concord Mall is making a comeback

When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s.

But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the right blend of tenants to keep shoppers coming.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at what’s working for the mall and what could be next.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on Concord Mall's revival and what could be next

Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Janice Lorrah

We conclude our series of Candidate Conversations this week.

As part of its 2022 election coverage, Delaware Public Media is interviewing candidates in statewide races about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

We turn to the race for State Auditor this week where Republican Janice Lorrah faces Democrat Lydia York.

Lorrah is a political newcomer and is making her first run for statewide office.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor Janice Lorrah

Candidate Conversations: State Auditor candidate Lydia York

Delaware Public Media’s Candidate Conversations focusing on the race for State Auditor continues with the Democrat Lydia York.

York is making her first run for statewide office. She defeated the incumbent State Auditor Kathy McGuiness in September’s Democratic primary election

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor Lydia York

Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s new exhibition “Through a Glass, Darkly”

A new exhibition is open at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

“Through a Glass, Darkly” includes new and recent works by 33 artists working with glass and glass-related materials and processes.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, The Delaware Contemporary’s curator of contemporary art Chase Dougherty joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to preview the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele talks with The Delaware Contemporary’s curator of contemporary art Chase Dougherty about the new exhibit “Through a Glass, Darkly”

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media