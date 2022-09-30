Arts Playlist: Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates 40th anniversary as A.T. Moffett is named new executive director
Arts education is proven to have profound effects on students and how they learn. But too often, arts education is only accessible to the wealthy, leaving low-income or disenfranchised families on the outside looking in.
The Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates its 40th anniversary of working to make arts education available to all this year
And on this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with the group’s new executive director A.T. Moffett.
