Arts Playlist: Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates 40th anniversary as A.T. Moffett is named new executive director

Published September 30, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
A teacher professional development session with teaching artist Emie Hughes

Arts education is proven to have profound effects on students and how they learn. But too often, arts education is only accessible to the wealthy, leaving low-income or disenfranchised families on the outside looking in.

The Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates its 40th anniversary of working to make arts education available to all this year

And on this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with the group’s new executive director A.T. Moffett.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with DiAE's new executive director A.T. Moffett

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
