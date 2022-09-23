The Green - September 23, 2022

Conservation groups urge Delaware to set its own ban on harvesting female horseshoe crabs

A regional fisheries regulator appears poised to allow people to catch female horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay for the first time in a decade.

But that has some conservation groups up in arms and worried the move could threaten red knot and other migratory shorebirds that feed on the horseshoe crab eggs at increased risk.

Contributor Jon Hurdle explains why the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering the change and the opposition to it.

Candidate Conversations: U.S. House candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we turn to the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat where incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester is being challenged by Republican Lee Murphy, Cody McNutt of the Libertarian Party, and David Rogers of the Nonpartisan Delaware Party.

We start with Congresswomen Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is seeking a fourth term after winning the office in 2016.

Candidate Conversations: U.S. House candidate Cody McNutt

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on Delaware’s U.S. House race continues with the Libertarian Party’s Cody McNutt.

McNutt is making his first run for statewide office. He ran for a seat in Delaware’s General Assembly in 2018, losing his bid for the House District 8 seat to then-incumbent Democrat Quinn Johnson.

Enlighten Me: New Castle County school district implements new middle school cell phone initiative

“Out of sight, out of trouble.”

That’s the expectation Colonial School District has when it comes to the new cell phone policy it’s rolling out this school year in middle schools.

As students enter George Read, McCullough, and Gunning Bedford middle schools, they have the option to put their phones in pouches that will be closed and secured during the day.

This week, producer Kyle McKinnon spoke with George Read Middle School Principal Nick Wolfe about the cell phone policy and why it’s being implemented now.