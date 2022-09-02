The Green - September 2, 2022 Listen • 48:55

School boards raise Wilmington Learning Collaborative concerns in joint meeting

Gov. Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative faced a key moment this week. The school boards of three districts serving city schools – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay - met jointly to try and hash out their concerns about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to guide this effort to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools.

Board votes on the MOU are scheduled this month and Carney wants the school boards to sign on as soon as possible to get the process rolling.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains the latest this week on where things stand.

Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage.

In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Fowser breaks down the race and what you need to know about both candidates.

Delaware bolsters testing for PFAS chemicals in drinking water

The First State is offering a clearer picture of the scope of its testing for so-called “forever chemicals” in Delaware’s drinking water.

The state is checking PFAS levels at over a dozen sites as it continues to ramp up efforts to better regulate the chemicals with links to serious illnesses, including some cancers and immune and developmental problems.

Contributor Jon Hurdle discusses Delaware’s work on this issue and what it means this week.

Arts Playlist: Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell performing at The Grand’s opening night

Broadway star and Tony award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is joining the Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) and OperaDelaware Friday, September 10th, for an opening night concert at The Grand Opera House.

The concert begins with Viennese waltzes and polkas from the DSO and OperaDelaware, followed by Stokes Mitchell’s performance.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, Stokes Mitchell spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about what patrons can expect.