Arts Playlist: Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell performing at The Grand’s opening night

A collaborative concert brings a Broadway legend to Wilmington this week.

Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and OperaDelaware Friday September 10th for The Grand’s season opening concert.

The show will begin with Viennese waltzes and polkas from the Delaware Symphony and OperaDelaware, followed by Mitchell's performance.

“I’ll be kind of doing my own set, which is going to be Broadway standards and some jazz as well,” he said. “My taste goes to jazz personally when I’m listening to music and what I like to sing the most.”

This concert was originally slated to be a New Year’s Eve show last December, but it was postponed by rising COVID cases at the time.

Stokes Mitchell says he’s excited to make good on the first time performing in Delaware. Since the pandemic, he’s worked to connect people to their “happy place.”

“I’m looking to be reconnected to an audience and to have this kind of synergistic loop that happens between the orchestra, the performer and the audience and just feed on each other, and leave on a high,” he said. “I want audiences to levitate as they leave the house.”

Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award winner, but his resume also includes TV, film and concert performances.

Tickets to the concert are $75 and can be purchased online. The event is serving as fundraising event for The Grand, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and OperaDelaware.

