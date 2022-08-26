The Green - August 26, 2022

Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging

The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we do know about how school districts and charters are using the massive influx of funding, as well as the hurdles the public faces in following along.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on how school districts and charters are using COVID-19 relief funds Listen • 11:58

Races to Watch: Pair of Democrats vie for 6th State Senate District opening

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage.

In Sussex County, two Democrats are vying for the 6th Senate District seat being vacated by retiring Republican State Senator Ernie Lopez.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry breaks down that primary race this week, which will decide Republican State Rep. Steve Smyk’s opponent in November.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry breaks down the 6th State Senate District primary race Listen • 6:43

Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat

In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election.

A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans if elected.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki on the primary race for the 32nd House District opening Listen • 16:26

Arts Playlist: Southern Delaware Chorale bounces back from COVID-19, prepares for new season

In a matter of days in March of 2020, the billion-dollar Delaware arts and culture industry came to a screeching halt – museums closed, performance venues went dark, and major and minor arts events were canceled.

Smaller groups like the Southern Delaware Chorale suffered the most, despite being a staple of the state's arts and culture scene for nearly 40 years. But under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Colin Armstrong, the Chorale is in good shape and has big plans for its upcoming season.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, producer Kyle McKinnon caught up with Armstrong for more on the Chorale and how it's managing.