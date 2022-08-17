The Green - August 17, 2022

The Green - DPM 10th Anniversary show - August, 17, 2022 Listen • 50:55

Sleeping on studio floors, pep talks, and re-used satellite dishes: Micheline Boudreau, first president of DPM, discusses DPM’s beginnings

It was 10 years ago today on August 17, 2012, that Delaware Public Media signed on the air for the first time.

But bringing Delaware its first and only NPR member station was no easy task. A small group dedicated to the idea made it happen, led in large part by DPM’s first president, Micheline Boudreau.

This week, Boudreau joins the show to reminisce about getting DPM up and running and what it took to make that dream a reality.

First president of DPM Micheline Boudreau discusses the station's beginnings Listen • 13:57

Former DPM reporters and anchors reflect on their time in Delaware

Over its first 10 years, Delaware Public Media has covered a lot of stories – coverage made possible by a terrific roster of anchors and reporters who believed in the mission of providing public media-style reporting to the First State every day.

A group of those anchors and reporters caught up with The Green recently, offering their reflections on working at DPM and what it meant to them.

A group of anchors and reporters reflect on working at Delaware Public Media Listen • 13:57

DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian explains why education is integral to the station’s foundation

While providing coverage of the First State is Delaware Public Media’s primary mission, DPM is also committed to working with students.

Partnerships with the Brandywine and Red Clay School districts have put DPM in classrooms at Mount Pleasant and McKean high schools, and the station’s collaborative efforts with Delaware State University and the University of Delaware have created opportunities to work with aspiring journalists at the collegiate level.

DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian teaches journalism at UD and has played a big role in shaping the educational component of the station. She joins the show to explain why education is such an important part of DPM’s mission.

DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian explains why education is an important part of the station's mission Listen • 12:26

What’s next for DPM? Station president Jane Vincent on what the future holds for Delaware’s only NPR member station

10 years on the air is an accomplishment, but Delaware Public Media doesn’t plan to stand still.

What’s next for DPM? The station’s current president Jane Vincent sat down with The Green with some answers to that question, as well as her thoughts on DPM’s 10th anniversary.