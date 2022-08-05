Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches first round of grants for FY23

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball about the impact of DDOA's latest round of funding. Listen • 9:45

Delaware’s Division of the Arts recently announced its first round of grants for arts projects statewide in Fiscal Year 2023.

The division’s director Jessica Ball says they are investing almost $3 million in more than 110 arts and community organizations serving First State residents.

“This is our biggest tranche of money for the year. And it goes out to support several of our grant programs, including our general operating support grants, project support - which is really for community-based organizations that provide arts programming,” she said.

Ball says this money is imperative to helping many arts organizations continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.

She says many arts organizations still need support as they continue to come back from the COVID pandemic, while others want to continue new approaches created.

"Most organizations pivoted during the pandemic and were offering either hybrid - or a lot of organizations moved to outdoor programming and just generally came up with creative new ways to deliver the arts,” Ball said.

But Ball notes that many arts organizations are resuming some of their more traditional programming this year - though COVID protocols, like masks, may remain in some places.

She adds that new this year is the “transpARTation” grant which helps cover travel expenses for buses, fuel, parking and tolls up to $500 so schools can take field trips to Delaware arts and cultural institutions and venues.

A complete list of grants for the first round of FY2023 can be found here.

The Division also awards grants on an on-going basis throughout the year, including Arts Access grants, Artist Residencies, Individual Artist Fellowships, and Individual Artist Opportunity grants. Full grant descriptions are available on the Division’s website.