The Green - July 29, 2022

Pushback complicates Wilmington Learning Collaborative approval

Gov. Carney’s effort to bring his Wilmington Learning Collaborative to life seemed to be on its way to gaining the backing it needed to launch.

But a review of the memorandum of understanding that will guide the three school districts serving city schools as they seek to transform Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools is seeing pushback from district school boards.

Contributor Larry Nagengast examines the issues that have emerged and if they could delay or derail the collaborative.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains the pushback over the Wilmington Learning Collaborative

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer makes the case for creating a Delaware medical school

Delaware is one of only four states in the country without a medical school – a distinction one local elected official would like to change.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer recently penned an op-ed making the case for creating a medical school in the First State, and says he plans to ask New Castle County Council to approve using county ARPA funds to study what doing so could mean locally.

Meyer joins Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne to discuss why he’s taken up this effort.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talks with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer about creating a state medical school

Arts Playlist: Aggie Blum Thompson’s “All The Dirty Secrets”

Author Aggie Blum Thompson’s second novel “All The Dirty Secrets” uses 1990s’ Dewey Beach as part of the backdrop for a murder mystery.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Thompson joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the book and how vacationing every summer in Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach provided some inspiration.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews author Aggie Blum Thompson about her second novel "All The Dirty Secrets"

Enlighten Me: West End Neighborhood House track club crowned national champions

Nearly 4,300 track and field athletes from around the country and beyond competed in this month’s Amateur Athletic Union National Club Championships in Orlando, Florida.

And when all was said and done, the West End Neighborhood House ‘Above Xpectations’ team took home the gold and the title of national champions.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet Above ‘Xpectations’ head coach Antwain Flowers – as well as team members Anaeja Ferrell and Donte Dockery – to hear about their championship performance and what it means.