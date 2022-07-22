The Green - July 22, 2022 Listen • 49:27

Breaking down state lawmakers' efforts to address ongoing housing crisis

Delaware’s affordable housing shortage is only escalating, and state lawmakers say they are playing catch-up after years of sidelining housing policy discussions.

This year, lawmakers largely focused their efforts on tenant protections, aiming to eliminate some hurdles for prospective renters and to scale back the risk of eviction for low-income renters.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer takes a look at where legislative efforts to address housing issues in the First State stand.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer discusses the state's legislative efforts to address ongoing housing issues Listen • 8:57

Explaining the nationwide car shortage, how consumers are adapting

Buying a car is tough these days. There’s a shortage, and shortages mean higher costs.

Supply chain problems are fueling the scarcity of cars available for sale in the U.S. – so, if you’re in the market for a new or a used car – you face fewer choices and higher prices.

To get a better picture of the current state of car sales and how consumers are adjusting to the changing market – we turned to Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, Brian Moody earlier this week for his insight.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne explores the nationwide car shortage with Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader Brian Moody Listen • 14:58

How Delaware is bolstering electric vehicles usage and incentivizing residents

Delaware’s Climate Action Plan includes goals for boosting electric vehicles, but even with record-high gas prices lingering, the cost of EVs leaves many potential buyers feeling priced out.

We’re joined by Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki with more on how the state is working on multiple fronts to get people to dive into the EV market.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki explains how the state is working to get residents into the EV market Listen • 10:12

Arts Playlist: Tom Wilson: Super Realist/Surrealist at the Biggs

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover opened a new exhibit this month.

Tom Wilson: Super Realist/Surrealist focuses on the work of the late Lewes artist - featuring nearly 50 pieces, including photos and paintings in oil and pastel.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, The Biggs’ new curator Laura Fravel joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the exhibit - and Tom Wilson’s life and legacy.