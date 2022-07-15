The Green - July 15, 2022 Listen • 49:12

State climate bill killed by rushed schedule, SCOTUS ruling, claims of 'executive overreach'

Just over a month ago – state lawmakers appeared poised to give legal heft to Delaware’s efforts to curb climate change.

The Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act passed the State Senate – but when it reached the House, things fell apart.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at what went wrong and where this legislation heads from here in his latest piece at delawarepublic.org. And he joined me this week tell us what he learned.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Jon Hurdle discuss the demise of the Delaware Climate Solutions Act Listen • 13:42

USGS Survey of Delaware Bay area for water research

The United States Geological Survey – better known as USGS – along with researchers from the University of Delaware, began part of its a full-scale survey of the Delaware River Basin last week

And chances are, if you live around the Delaware Bay, you may have gotten a close look at the process.

Professor Holly Michael is the Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware, and she joined me earlier this week to walk us through the survey and what she hopes to learn from it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the USGS survey of the Delaware Bay region with the University of Delaware's Holly Michael. Listen • 11:12

Hagley highlights Catalyst collection on organization’s 60th anniversary

Hagley Museum and Library is helping celebrate the 60th anniversary of a global nonprofit organization focused on women in the workplace.

That organization is Catalyst – and Hagley is home to a collection of the group’s records.

Hagley archivist Diane Bockrath and Catalyst CEO Lorraine Hariton join us to discuss about the Catalyst and that collection.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele highlights Hagley Museum and Library's Catalyst collection with Hagley archivist Diane Bockrath and Catalyst CEO Lorraine Hariton Listen • 13:28

Enlighten Me: Bellefonte town hall improvements

The Town of Bellefonte’s town hall gets a needed face-lift – and using a boost from state funding – it managed to address the building’s functionality while honoring the town’s history

Contributor Larry Nagengast walks us through the work done and how it happened.