The Green - July 8, 2022

Development plan for old Brandywine Country Club approved, but battle looms over proposed early education center there

A plan to develop the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred is finally gets the green light from New Castle County.

But don’t expect the proposed mix of apartments, single-family homes, and townhouses to start popping up right away.

And contributor Larry Nagengast reports issues remain about the Brandywine School District’s proposed early education center at the site.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the latest progress on redeveloping the former Brandywine Country Club.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum features Indigenous culture in photography exhibit.

The Delaware Art Museum’s latest exhibit explores Indigenous culture.

Navajo photographer Will Wilson visited the First State in May to photograph members of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware and the Nanticoke Indian Association. And some of those photos can be seen through September 11th.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele is joined by the Museum’s chief curator Heather Campbell Coyle and community engagement specialist Iz Balleto to discuss the photos and upcoming events connected to the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Art Museum chief curator Heather Campbell Coyle and community engagement specialist Iz Balleto.

A More Perfect Union podcast: History and Stories

This week – we bring you episode 5 of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast: A More Perfect Union.

The podcast explores the concept of “identity” in Delaware - and this fifth episode focuses looks at history and stories – specifically, how we can learn more about Delaware and its identity by looking more closely the stories of all of the individuals and communities throughout the state

For this conversation we are joined by RuthAnn Purchase, director and co-founder of the Lenape Union Land Trust, and Haneef Salaam, manager of the ACLU of Delaware’s Campaign for Smart Justice.