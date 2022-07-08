A More Perfect Union podcast: Stories and History

A More Perfect Union podcast - Episode 5 - Lenape Union Land Trust director RuthAnn Purchase and ACLU of Delaware’s Campaign for Smart Justice manager Haneef Salaam Listen • 39:39

This episode looks specifically at how we can learn more about Delaware and its identity by looking more closely the stories and histories of all of the individuals and communities throughout the state

For this conversation we are joined by RuthAnn Purchase, cultural mapping program manager for the Lenape Census District in Delaware and director and co-founder of the Lenape Union Land Trust, along with Haneef Salaam, Manager of the ACLU of Delaware’s Campaign for Smart Justice

