The Green - June 24, 2022

Finding some fun in the fun – despite the costs

Summer is here and many are hoping to get away – some for the first time in after a couple years after limitations caused by the pandemic.

But if you haven’t already locked in vacation plans, you may still be limited – by what’s still available and the inflated cost of everything.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at the options – especially if you’re on a budget

EPA says Delaware City Refinery must continue to buy costly renewable fuel credits

Owners of Delaware City Refinery got some bad news from the EPA earlier this month.

Their hope for some relief from the renewable fuel credits they are required to purchase was not realized. The EPA not only decided against reforming the program, but also increased what refiners are required to purchase this year to comply with the renewables program.

Contributor Jon Hurdle previously covered these credits and the refinery’s concerns about them and he explains what this latest move by the EPA could mean

Arts Playlist: Lewes concert series seeks to raise money for LGBTQ youth

A singer from Lewes performs several free, outdoor concerts there this summer to raise money for various children’s charities that help LGBTQ youth.

68-year-old James Gary uses the stage name Jgar and has worked professionally since childhood on Broadway, in films and on stage in Atlantic City,

In this week’s Arts Playlist, he chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about his career and why spending the summer working to help LGBTQ children.

Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists

The Green takes some time again this week to highlight work from student journalists at the University of Delaware.

We feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.