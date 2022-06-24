Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists

Enlighten Me highlights three stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists Listen • 10:42

We start with rising senior Jacob Herz – who examines the battle to share the road in Newark as students turn to bikes, skateboards and more to get around.

UD rising senior Jacob Herz reports on sharing the road with students in Newark Listen • 5:43

Next, we hear from another rising senior Joseph Pietrowski - who asked around UD if people believe in ghosts – and if ghost stories told around campus are more than just stories.

UD rising senior Joseph Pietrowski reports on ghosts at UD Listen • 2:26

And we close with rising junior Mike Mallozzi, who looks at an effort to give students with an entrepreneurial spirit a chance to jump start their business ideas on campus.

UD rising junior Mike Mallozzi reports on an effort to give aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to try out business ideas at UD Listen • 2:52

These two pieces were produced for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

